China's Chery debuts new DELIVAN EV model in Britain

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Chinese automaker Chery Commercial Vehicle on Tuesday unveiled DELIVAN, its new digital intelligent commercial vehicle model, as part of its push to align with Europe’s transition toward electrification and low-carbon transport.

The DELIVAN model was launched at the 2026 Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham and is aimed at both European and global markets, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

It focuses on electric light commercial vehicles designed for urban delivery and logistics, according to the company.

Unlike traditional vehicle models, DELIVAN integrates data-driven systems that enable real-time monitoring of vehicle performance, energy consumption, and maintenance requirements. This helps reduce downtime and operational costs. The system also connects with local service networks, allowing remote diagnostics and improving fleet management efficiency.

The launch represents the first overseas rollout of Chery Holding Group’s “Future Super Commercial Vehicle” strategy. The company also announced the establishment of a new British subsidiary, marking a shift from an export-only approach toward deeper local operations in Europe.

Gong Yueqiong, vice president of Chery Holding Group, said the United Kingdom was selected for the global debut because of its significant role in the commercial vehicle market and its leadership in electrification. Chery’s international strategy emphasizes long-term localization, including developing research and development capabilities and creating a European engineering center, alongside cooperation with institutions such as the University of Oxford.

The company has also established its European headquarters in Liverpool. Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool City Council, said the decision reflects confidence in the city’s industrial base and innovation ecosystem, while also boosting investment and strengthening Britain–China cooperation in green mobility.

As Europe tightens emissions regulations and demand for efficient logistics increases, analysts say the commercial vehicle sector is entering a key transition phase, creating both challenges and opportunities for advanced technologies.

News.Az