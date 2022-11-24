Foreign military attachés in Azerbaijan inspect minefield in direction of Saribaba high ground

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign countries’ military attachés accredited to the Republic of Azerbaijan and media representatives inspected the minefield detected by the Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units in the northern direction of the Saribaba high ground, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The minefield consisting of Armenian-made anti-personnel mines was installed by illegal Armenian armed detachments.

During the visit organized by the Ministry of Defense, the representatives were provided with detailed information about the demining activities conducted in the area and the minefield detected on November 21 and consisting of 350 PMN-E anti-personnel mines produced in Armenia in 2021.

News.Az