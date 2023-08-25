Foreign military attachés visit Azerbaijan’s military unit

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the Annual Action Plan approved by Azerbaijan’s defense minister, a familiarization visit to the military unit of the Air Force was organized for military attachés of foreign countries accredited in the country, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The representatives of the military attachés apparatus of 22 states were given a briefing about the military unit, videos overviewing the implementation of UAVs during the Patriotic War were shown then their questions were answered.

As part of the visit, the guests were shown some unmanned aerial vehicles that are in the arsenal of the Azerbaijan Army and were informed about their tactical and technical characteristics.

In the end, the sides exchanged gifts, and a photo was taken.

News.Az