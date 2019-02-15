Yandex metrika counter

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov meets Ukrainian counterpart

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with his Ukrainian counterpart Pavlo Klimkin.

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov also took part at the meeting.

The sides expressed their satisfaction with the current level and development of existing cooperation relations between the two countries.

Furthermore, the sides exchanged their views on the important infrastructure projects realized with the initiative and participation of Azerbaijan. To this end, the transportation opportunities of Azerbaijan's energy carriers to Ukraine had been discussed as well.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged their views on the issues of mutual interest.

