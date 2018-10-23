Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov receives Kalle Laanet, Vice-President of the Parliament of the Republic of Estonia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has received Kalle Laanet, Vice-President of the Parliament of the Republic of Estonia on Oct.23

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov greeted Vice-President of the Parliament of the Republic of Estonia Kalle Laaneti and noted that the relations between Azerbaijan and Estonia were developing successfully. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted that there is thriving cooperation in the fields of information and communication technologies as well as e-government between Azerbaijan and Estonia. Touching on relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his interlocutor about Azerbaijan’s participation in the Eastern Partnership and the negotiations on a new, strategically important agreement that would form the legal basis of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

Kalle Laanet expressed his gratitude for the sincere welcome and noted that Estonia has always been interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan and there is a great potential for cooperation between the two sides in the field of information and communication technologies, as well as in transport field.

At the meeting, the sides expressed their satisfaction with the current status of relations between the two countries and noted the importance of regular political dialogue as well as high-level mutual visits and meetings between the parties.

News.Az

