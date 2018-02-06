Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov receives US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bridget Brink

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received a delegation led by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Bridget Brink.

The co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Andrew Schofer, also attended the meeting.

Bridget Brink said that she had been received by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev and during the meeting they had very useful discussions. Emphasizing the importance of strengthening the political dialogue on the strategic partnership between the two countries, the guest stressed the significance of the US relations with Azerbaijan and noted the need for further development of existing bilateral cooperation. Bridget Brink particularly noted the country's contribution to peacekeeping operations in Afghanistan within the framework of the fight against terrorism.

Elmar Mammadyarov said Azerbaijan was interested in further development of relations with the United States. Speaking about the radical economic reforms carried out in our country, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stressed the importance of joint efforts for development of economic relations and more active engagement of US companies in the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan. As for the negotiations on the peaceful settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the minister stressed the importance of strengthening the efforts of the United States, together with other OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, for the just resolution of the conflict based on the UN Security Council resolutions. The Minister said that attempts to violate the internationally recognized borders of states by using force are unacceptable.

During the meeting, the sides discussed important energy and transport projects, particularly the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the Southern Gas Corridor, initiated by our country.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual concern.

