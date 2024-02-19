Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Croatia hold political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 19, the next round of political consultations took place in Baku between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Croatia, News.az reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev, the delegation of the Republic of Croatia was headed by State Secretary for Political Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs Frano Matusic.

Issues of strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres, including within the framework of international organizations, were discussed during the meeting. Discussions on strategic energy and transport projects implemented by Azerbaijan were also held.

An exchange of views took place on preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year, and the upcoming work. It was noted that this prestigious event will create new opportunities to develop the existing strategic cooperation between the two countries.

At the meeting, detailed information was provided on the situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, steps taken by Azerbaijan towards establishing lasting peace in the region, as well as the mine problem in the liberated territories of the country. The opposite side was informed about the demining of the liberated territories, restoration and reconstruction work being carried out there, and opportunities for cooperation in these areas.

Regional, international issues and other topics of mutual interest were also discussed during the political consultations.

News.Az