Forget Dogecoin and Shiba Inu – Here’s why Remittix and Pengu are skyrocketing in August

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pengu have been reigning crypto talk for a while now. But this August, focus is turning towards under-the-radar projects that are actually making waves — particularly Remittix.

Although meme coins continue to create buzz, the emergence of actual-utility tokens such as Remittix is an indication that crypto investors are looking for a change, more substance than hype.

Meme coins still in the limelight

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are also among the most used meme coins globally. Dogecoin currently has a value of $0.2126, which has appreciated by 5.04%, with a market capitalization of $31.99 billion. It still maintains strong liquidity with a trading volume of $1.72 billion, which has appreciated by a 28.22 increase.

Shiba Inu has not lost magic either. Its price is standing at $0.00001257, up by 2.48%, and has a market cap of $7.41 billion. Daily volume, however, dropped by 1.83% to $157.91 million. Although Shiba Inu coin remains in the limelight, recent Shiba Inu news shows that price consolidation may continue for the time being.

Pengu, the smallest of the three, is gaining momentum rapidly. Pengu currently at $0.03613 is 6.2% higher, with a market capitalization of $2.27 billion. Of particular note, its trading volume surged 87.21% to $706.45 million. It's now one of the leading crypto under $1 and often appearing in early stage crypto investment watchlists.

Remittix's real-world utility sets it apart

Remittix (RTX) is becoming one of the leading crypto projects of 2025, offering something Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pengu do not — financial utility in the real world. For $0.0895 per token, the project thus far has raised over $18.3 million, selling 584 million+ tokens.

Remittix is building a platform to enable users to send cryptocurrency directly to bank accounts in over 30 countries, with BTC, ETH, and XRP support. It offers a quick solution to global remittance delay and high charges. It's crypto making the world a better place — perfect for freelancers, businesses, and regular users.

Its new beta wallet, coming in Q3 2025, will be simple yet powerful. The mobile-centric wallet will support 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiat currencies, provide real-time FX conversion, and support low gas fees — rendering it a welcome choice for both new and seasoned crypto users.

How Remittix is gaining ground fast

As meme projects like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pengu are ridden wave after wave of memes, Remittix is actually offering a real and practical service. Here's why it's different in the ocean of cryptocurrencies:

Worldwide Coverage: Cryptocurrency payouts to bank accounts in over 30 nations

Wallet Beta Q3: Simple interface, real-time conversions

40% Bonus Live: Presale bonuses active

$250,000 Giveaway: Remittix is showing appreciation to early supporters

This makes RTX a potential 100x future crypto player with real transaction volume, not speculation. It's also a low cap crypto hidden gem that's gained popularity among investors that prefer to buy RTX token before listings.

