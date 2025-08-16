Former Australia captain and coach Bob Simpson dies at 89

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bob Simpson, the former Australia Test captain and coach who helped shape the nation’s modern cricketing success, has died at the age of 89, Cricket Australia announced on Saturday.

Simpson played 62 Tests between 1957 and 1978, scoring 4,869 runs with 10 centuries and taking 71 wickets with his leg spin. Regarded as one of the finest slip fielders in the game’s history, he first retired in 1968 but returned nearly a decade later to captain Australia during the upheaval of World Series Cricket in 1977, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Bob Simpson was one of the greats of Australian cricket, and this is a sad day for anyone fortunate to have watched him play or who benefited from his wisdom,” Cricket Australia Chair Mike Baird said.

As coach, Simpson instilled discipline into Allan Border’s side, laying the groundwork for Australia’s golden era. Under his guidance, Australia won the 1987 World Cup and reclaimed both the Ashes and the Frank Worrell Trophy. Legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne once called Simpson the best coach he ever played under.

Beyond Australia, Simpson also coached Lancashire, the Netherlands, and worked as a consultant with India in the late 1990s.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute, writing on X: “As a player, captain and then era-defining coach, he set the highest of standards for himself and the champions he led. He will be long remembered by the game he loved.”

