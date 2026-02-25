Former CIA official Graham Fuller dies at 89

+ ↺ − 16 px

Graham E. Fuller, former CIA official and renowned Middle East analyst, has died at the age of 89.

Fuller spent decades in U.S. intelligence and foreign policy, including serving as vice chairman of the CIA’s National Intelligence Council. He played key roles during the Cold War and was a top strategist behind the “Green Belt Project,” which aimed to use moderate Islamist movements as a buffer against Soviet influence, News.Az reports, Turkish media.

He also served as CIA station chief in Kabul and held senior posts in Germany, Türkiye, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia, shaping U.S. policy toward the Near East and South Asia for decades.

After retiring, Fuller worked as a senior analyst at RAND and wrote extensively on the Middle East, political Islam, and regional geopolitics. He remained a controversial figure in Türkiye, where he was linked to debates over the FETÖ network and the 2016 coup attempt, allegations he consistently denied.

Fuller was widely cited for his advocacy of dialogue with religious groups, often sparking debate in the countries he studied. Even after leaving official duties, his work continued to influence discussions on U.S. foreign policy and the Islamic world.

News.Az