Türkiye initiates investigation into F-16 crash

Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the necessary examinations and investigations have been launched following the crash of a General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon belonging to the Turkish Air Force in western Balikesir province, which resulted in the death of its pilot.

Speaking at an event in Ankara, Erdogan expressed deep sorrow over the loss and offered prayers for Air Force pilot Major Ibrahim Bolat, extending his condolences to the pilot’s family, the Turkish Air Force, and the Turkish nation, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Authorities have launched a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash, Erdogan said, adding that all necessary procedures are being carried out by the relevant institutions.

Earlier, the National Defense Ministry said the fighter jet crashed after radio contact and tracking information were lost.

In a statement, the ministry said the aircraft had taken off from the 9th Main Jet Base Command in Balikesir at 12.56 am local time (2156GMT Tuesday).

