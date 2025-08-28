Former Eagles safety Marcus Epps returns to Philadelphia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back a familiar face, re-signing safety Marcus Epps.

Epps, who began his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Eagles off waivers in 2019, worked his way up from depth piece to full-time starter. He played a key role in Philadelphia’s secondary during the 2022 season before signing a multi-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

After starting all 17 games for the Raiders in 2023, Epps suffered an ACL injury that limited him to just three appearances in 2024. He later joined the New England Patriots on a one-year deal this past March but was released earlier this week—reportedly at his own request to seek better playing opportunities.

The Eagles’ move comes as rookie Andrew Mukuba continues to nurse a hamstring injury, leaving his Week 1 status against the Dallas Cowboys uncertain. With Tristin McCollum waived, the roster had been thin at safety, leaving only three options plus rookie Cooper DeJean, who has also taken snaps at the position. Epps’ return provides depth and veteran stability.

While Sydney Brown is currently projected to start, Mukuba’s health could alter the rotation. Epps, meanwhile, is expected to serve as a reliable backup and special teams contributor as he learns defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s system.

