Former head of Armenia's Football Federation detained

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ex-president of Armenia's Football Federation Ruben Hayrapetyan was taken to a police station on suspicion of illegal arms possession, a police spokesperson Edgar Janoyan said.

Hayrapetyan’s lawyer Amram Makinyan said earlier that the police did not provide any facts to justify the move, ARKA reported.



Earlier it was reported that the Investigative Committee launched a criminal case involving Ruben Hayrapetyan, who was said to be facing charges of official negligence, which entailed grave consequences, misappropriation of a large amount of money, falsification of documents by a group of persons and abuse of power.

News.Az

News.Az