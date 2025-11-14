Former heavyweight champion Joseph Parker fails drug test

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former heavyweight world champion Joseph Parker has failed a drugs test after traces of cocaine were detected in a sample submitted to the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA).

According to a source, the test was conducted on the same day Parker faced Britain’s Fabio Wardley, a bout he lost last month, News.Az reports, citing Sky Sports News.

The positive result has cast a shadow over the fight and raised questions about potential disciplinary consequences for the New Zealand boxer.

Further details regarding any sanctions or responses from Parker’s camp and VADA are yet to be announced.

