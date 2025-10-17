Former Japanese PM Tomiichi Murayama dies at age 101
Photo: Kyodo News
Former Japanese Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama has died, an informed source said Friday, News.az reports citing Kyodo News.
He was 101.
Murayama, who headed the then Social Democratic Party, formed a coalition with the Liberal Democratic Party and the now-defunct New Party Sakigake, and became prime minister in June 1994.
Murayama became the first socialist prime minister in 47 years, leading an unprecedented alliance of long-time political rivals -- his Social Democratic Party and the conservative Liberal Democratic Party plus the now-defunct small LDP splinter group New Party Sakigake.