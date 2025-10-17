Former Japanese PM Tomiichi Murayama dies at age 101

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Japanese Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama has died, an informed source said Friday, News.az reports citing Kyodo News.

He was 101.

Murayama, who headed the then Social Democratic Party, formed a coalition with the Liberal Democratic Party and the now-defunct New Party Sakigake, and became prime minister in June 1994.

Murayama became the first socialist prime minister in 47 years, leading an unprecedented alliance of long-time political rivals -- his Social Democratic Party and the conservative Liberal Democratic Party plus the now-defunct small LDP splinter group New Party Sakigake.

