Former member of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Sefik Dzaferovic, a former member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (2018-2022) and member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center, sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The letter reads: "My sincere congratulations on reclaiming historical territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This was a basic condition for justice, stability and prosperity for all people in the South Caucasus. Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan and will always remain its part.

Mr. President, thank you for your personal commitment to strengthen the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Looking forward to seeing you at XI Global Baku Forum in March 2024."

