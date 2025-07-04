Former Nigeria goalkeeper Peter Rufai dies at 61

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Nigeria international goalkeeper Peter Rufai has died aged 61 following an illness, the national football federation said on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Popularly known as Dodomayana, Rufai earned 65 caps for Nigeria and featured at the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cup finals.

He also was part of the Super Eagles squad when Nigeria won a second Africa Cup of Nations trophy in Tunisia in 1994, beating Zambia 2-1.

"We mourn the passing of legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, a giant of Nigerian football and a 1994 AFCON champion," the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said in post on social platform X.

"Your legacy lives on between the sticks and beyond."

In a statement the NFF said Rufai had "died in Lagos following a period of illness".

NFF general secretary Mohammed Sanusi, said Rufai's death was "really shocking".

Rufai played for several Nigerian clubs before he moved to play overseas in Benin, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain.

