Former president's son arrested after Benin republic foiled coup attempt

Chabi Yayi, the son of former Beninese president Boni Yayi, is no longer free to move about. The politician was arrested this Sunday around 2 a.m, News.Az reports, citing the SeneWeb.

According to the newspaper "Le Matinal", which reported the information, the son of the former head of state was taken to the premises of the judicial police.

It is not yet known what he is accused of. Chabi Yayi is the Secretary for External Relations of the Democrats, the opposition party led by his father, Boni Yayi.

