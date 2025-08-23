Former Steelers WR Van Jefferson breaks out in Titans preseason finale

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Van Jefferson delivered a standout performance in the Tennessee Titans’ final preseason game, hauling in three receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Jefferson’s highlight came on a 66-yard score, turning a simple out route into the longest touchdown of the night. The 102-yard outing marked the best single-game performance of his NFL career, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A week ago, Jefferson dropped a well-placed ball from Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward, which earned him some scorn, but he turned it around on Friday, making a push for the Titans’ roster.

Jefferson, who became the Steelers’ WR2 this season after failing to land an upgrade, had just 276 yards on 24 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jefferson came over with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith from the Atlanta Falcons. Now, he is returning to and playing near his hometown of Brentwood, Tennessee, to play for the Titans.

Jefferson’s best years came as a deep threat in the Los Angeles Rams’ scheme, but since 2021, he has been unable to find any consistency in his game. He did grow as a blocker last year with the Steelers, and that is now a useful part of his game that can be utilized by an offense.

News.Az