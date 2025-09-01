Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani hospitalized after car crash in New Hampshire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former New York City mayor and Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was hospitalized following a car crash late Saturday evening near Manchester, New Hampshire, a spokesperson said.

Giuliani, 81, suffered a fractured thoracic vertebra, multiple lacerations and contusions, and injuries to his left arm and lower leg, according to spokesperson Michael Ragusa, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

He was taken to a nearby trauma center and is expected to be released in a few days. Ragusa said Giuliani remained “in great spirits.”

The crash occurred after Giuliani, responding to a woman involved in a domestic violence incident, pulled onto the highway. His rental car was struck from behind at high speed. Ragusa confirmed the crash was not related to the domestic violence incident and was not a targeted attack.

The incident comes after several turbulent years for Giuliani. Once hailed as “America’s mayor” for his leadership following the September 11 attacks, he later became Trump’s personal lawyer and a prominent advocate of Trump’s disproven 2020 election fraud claims. Giuliani faced multiple legal challenges, including a $148 million defamation judgment to two former Georgia election workers, as well as a contempt of court finding over asset disputes. He later reached a settlement that allowed him to retain his homes, personal belongings, and prized World Series rings in exchange for compensation and a promise not to disparage the plaintiffs.

