Former UK PM Rishi Sunak to advise Zelensky on Ukraine’s economic recovery

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has assumed an unpaid advisory role with Ukraine’s government, focusing on its economic recovery, particularly the reconstruction of the country’s energy sector in preparation for the upcoming winter, The Idependent reported on February 27.

Documents released on Friday by the independent adviser on ministerial standards revealed the former prime minister has begun an unpaid role as part of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s International Advisory Council for the Economic Renewal of Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

The advisory council is expected to provide a panel of experts to advise both Mr Zelensky and his economic adviser, former Canadian deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland.



Mr Sunak said he had been “honoured” to support Ukraine as prime minister, and praised Mr Zelensky’s leadership and the Ukrainian people for showing “such bravery, such strength, such ingenuity in their resistance in this war”.

“The West needs a strong Ukraine, and a strong Ukraine needs a strong economy,” he added.

News.Az