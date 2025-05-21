Former Ukrainian politician shot dead in Madrid -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A former Ukrainian politician was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Wednesday morning outside an elite international school in a wealthy suburb of Madrid, Spain’s Interior Ministry confirmed.

Police received a call about the shooting of a Ukrainian citizen at 9.15 a.m. (0715 GMT) local time outside the elite American School of Madrid, located in Pozuelo de Alarcon, Madrid police said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"Several persons shot him in the back and the head and then fled towards a forested area," an Interior Ministry source said.

The victim, Andriy Portnov, 51, was a senior aide to Ukraine's pro-Russian former President Viktor Yanukovich who was ousted in a 2014 popular uprising.

Photo: Sky News

Portnov left for Russia the same year and has faced investigations in Ukraine over accusations of treason and embezzlement, as well as international sanctions, although the charges and EU sanctions were later dropped.

The U.S. Treasury Department put Portnov on its sanctions list in 2021, saying that he had "cultivated extensive connections to Ukraine's judicial and law enforcement apparatus through bribery".

News.Az