Former UNGA president calls for actions to reduce environmental damage by 2050

Necessary actions are needed to reduce environmental damage by 2050, the former president of the UN General Assembly, María Fernanda Espinosa, said during the "Combating Climate Change and Meeting the Global Need for Energy: How do we do both?" panel session, held Friday on the sidelines of the 8th Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports.

She said the greatest damage to the environment is caused by energy.

"The volume of this damage must be reduced by 2050, and measures must be strengthened to prevent climate change. For this, a common system must be created," Espinosa added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The World after COVID-19” kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

