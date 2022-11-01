Former US co-chair of OSCE MG comments on Sochi meeting of Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders

First of all, it is important to underscore that any meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is a good thing, Matthew Bryza, former US ambassador to Azerbaijan and former US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, told News.Az.

He was commenting on the trilateral meeting held between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Russia’s Sochi city on Monday.

Bryza noted that the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders have held some successful meetings that generated momentum toward a peace treaty.

“It is clear that the peace process continues and that President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are committed to it and they would like to reach a peace treaty. In their latest statement, President Ilham Aliyev and PM Nikol Pashinyan signed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, they essentially pledged to stick to the already agreed, which means the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, and the statement of January 11, 2021, on jointly developing infrastructure, especially transportation projects,” the former diplomat said.

“It is good that both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to negotiating and moving toward a peace treaty. President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan most significantly agreed to pursue future negotiations based on recognizing the territorial integrity of states. That was not easy for Pashinyan to agree to politically,” Bryza added.

The former US ambassador expressed hope for more meetings between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders in the future and the momentum towards a peace treaty and defining the international borders between the two countries.

