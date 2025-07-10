+ ↺ − 16 px

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the longtime physician to former President Joe Biden, declined to testify Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating Biden’s cognitive health during his presidency.

O’Connor invoked both physician-patient privilege and his Fifth Amendment rights, citing professional obligations and legal risks. His attorneys said the move was necessary “given the unique circumstances” of the GOP-led probe, which alleges a cover-up of Biden’s mental decline, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

The committee, chaired by Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), has subpoenaed multiple former Biden aides. Comer criticized O’Connor’s refusal, claiming it obstructs transparency. However, O’Connor’s legal team defended the decision, stating he would not violate medical confidentiality.

Speculation over Biden’s cognitive fitness intensified during his final year in office and has continued post-presidency, especially after his recent cancer diagnosis. O’Connor’s statement emphasized that maintaining patient privacy is a medical and ethical duty.

News.Az