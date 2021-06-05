Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: F 2 sprint kicks off in Baku

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is underway in Baku.

The sprint in the Formula 2 class kicked off in Baku at 11:25 (GMT+4) on June 5.

The competition will end at 12:15. Then the third free race for Formula 1 racers will begin.

On June 4, races within the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started in Baku, which will last until June 6.

