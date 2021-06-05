Yandex metrika counter

Formula 1 Qualifying Session starts at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

  • Sports
  • Share
Formula 1 Qualifying Session starts at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F-1 Qualifying Session of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off in Baku. 

The session began at 16:00 (GMT +4) and will last until 17:00.

Following the results of the session, the positions of the pilots at the start of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the final day will be determined.

Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan started in Baku on June 4 and will last until June 6.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      