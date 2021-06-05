Formula 1 Qualifying Session starts at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
05 Jun 2021
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
Sports
F-1 Qualifying Session of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off in Baku.
The session began at 16:00 (GMT +4) and will last until 17:00.
Following the results of the session, the positions of the pilots at the start of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the final day will be determined.
Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan started in Baku on June 4 and will last until June 6.