Formula 1 Qualifying Session starts at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F-1 Qualifying Session of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off in Baku.

The session began at 16:00 (GMT +4) and will last until 17:00.

Following the results of the session, the positions of the pilots at the start of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the final day will be determined.

Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan started in Baku on June 4 and will last until June 6.

