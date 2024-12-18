Formula 1: Sergio Perez parts ways with Red Bull

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sergio Perez and Red Bull have agreed to end their partnership, concluding the Mexican driver's time with the Formula 1 team.

RB driver Liam Lawson is expected to be announced as Perez's replacement in the coming days, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Perez, whose poor form had cost Red Bull this year's constructors' championship, had been negotiating next steps of his contract since the start of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.While the offer of an ambassadorial role was on the table, Perez has opted to walk away from his Red Bull contract altogether."I'm incredibly grateful for the past four years with Oracle Red Bull Racing and for the opportunity to race with such an amazing team," Perez said."Driving for Red Bull has been an unforgettable experience and I'll always cherish the successes we achieved together. We broke records, reached remarkable milestones, and I've had the privilege of meeting so many incredible people along the way."It has also been an honour to race alongside Max [Verstappen] as a teammate all these years and to share in our success."Perez had signed a two-year contract extension in June of this year but his spiral in form prompted Red Bull to seek other options.Doing so will allow him to pursue racing opportunities elsewhere in 2025, although there are no available seats left in Formula 1.His next steps are unclear.Formula 1 has an agreement in principle with General Motors to add a Cadillac team to the grid in 2026.Given Perez's huge popularity in the North American market, he may well be a leading candidate for an opportunity there."I would like to thank Checo [Perez] for all he has done for Oracle Red Bull Racing over the past four seasons," team boss Christian Horner added. "From the moment he joined in 2021 he proved himself to be an extraordinary team player, helping us to two constructors' titles and to our first one-two finish in the drivers' championship."His five wins, all on street circuits, were also a spectacular mark of his determination to always push to the limit."While Checo will not race for the team next season, he will always be an extremely popular team member and a treasured part of our history. Thank you, Checo."

