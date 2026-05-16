FIFA to meet Iran FA over World Cup participation concerns

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FIFA officials are set to meet representatives of the Iranian Football Federation in Istanbul on Saturday to discuss Iran’s participation in the upcoming World Cup, according to a source familiar with the talks.

The meeting will include FIFA Secretary-General Mattias Grafström, who is expected to provide reassurance regarding Iran’s status in the tournament, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The discussions come amid uncertainty over Iran’s participation in the 2026 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Iran is set to play all three of its group-stage matches in the United States, but questions have emerged about logistics and security following recent geopolitical tensions.

The tournament is scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19.

FIFA has not publicly commented in detail on the reported meeting.

News.Az