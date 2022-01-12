Foundation of large wind farm to be laid in Azerbaijan - President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The foundation of a large wind farm in Azerbaijan will be laid tomorrow at the expense of foreign investors, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local TV channels on January 12, 2022.

The head of state noted that the foundation of a 240-megawatt wind farm is being laid and 100 percent of the funds will be provided by investors: "This is a manifestation of confidence in the development and future of our country."

