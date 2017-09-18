Yandex metrika counter

Four killed in bus accident in Turkey's Antalya

  • World
  • Share
Four killed in bus accident in Turkey's Antalya

At least four people were killed in a tour bus accident in Turkey's southern province of Antalya on Sunday, local media reported.

The tour bus was out of control on the way from Antalya to Adrasan, and fell off a 25-meter cliff in the Kumluca district of Antalya province, Dogan News Agency reported.

Ambulances, fire brigade and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene after the bus accident. The injured were taken to the hospital immediately.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      