Four killed in bus accident in Turkey's Antalya

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least four people were killed in a tour bus accident in Turkey's southern province of Antalya on Sunday, local media reported.

The tour bus was out of control on the way from Antalya to Adrasan, and fell off a 25-meter cliff in the Kumluca district of Antalya province, Dogan News Agency reported.

Ambulances, fire brigade and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene after the bus accident. The injured were taken to the hospital immediately.

News.Az

News.Az