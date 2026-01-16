Four more pipe bombs found in Canberra suburb

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) have discovered four additional pipe bombs in the Belconnen area, bringing the total number of devices found this week to 15.

Earlier, 11 pipe bombs were discovered, some of which have already been safely detonated. Detective Acting Inspector Anna Wronski confirmed the latest finds at a press briefing on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The ACT Policing first issued a community warning on Wednesday after the initial devices were located about 10 km northwest of central Canberra. It is not yet known how long the explosives had been in the area before being discovered. Investigations are ongoing.

News.Az