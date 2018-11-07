Four soldiers die in major road accident in Armenia

As a result of a major accident involving a truck of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, four conscripts were killed, Armenian media reported on Nov. 7.

The accident occurred around noon in Goris, a town in Armenia's south, Trend reports said.

The victims are Hayrapet Nairyan, Hrant Gasparyan, Edgar Hunanyan and Davit Melkonyan.

All four soldiers were born in 1998.

Other servicemen also got injured and were taken to the hospitals of Goris and Sisian.

