Fourth Azerbaijani Cup final to be held in 'What? Where? When?' game

The draw will be held in the group games of the Azerbaijani Cup final in the coming days.

The Fourth Azerbaijani Cup qualification rounds in 'What? Where? When?' game organized by the Ateshgah Brain Games Club with the financial support of the Council of State Support to NGOs under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan have ended.

The two qualification rounds held in April and in May were conducted not only in the capital city but also in a number of regions of the country. The top 16 teams in Baku and one winner from each participating region paved their way to the Azerbaijani Cup final.

The final of the Azerbaijani Cup final will be held in the coming days.

The Fouth Azerbaijani Cup final in ‘What? Where? When?’ game will be held at the Park Inn Radisson on June 3, 2018.

