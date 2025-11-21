Foxconn-Nvidia $1.4 billion supercomputing cluster in Taiwan to launch by H1 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foxconn (2317.TW) announced on Friday that its $1.4 billion supercomputing center, built in collaboration with Nvidia (NVDA.O), will be operational by the first half of 2026, becoming Taiwan’s largest advanced GPU cluster.

The 27-megawatt data center will utilize Nvidia’s Blackwell GB300 chips, making it Asia’s first GB300 AI data center, according to Neo Yao, CEO of Foxconn’s new AI supercomputing and cloud unit, Visionbay.ai, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“As GPU technology accelerates, building individual facilities may no longer make economic sense. Renting compute resources provides flexibility and a better ROI,” said Alexis Bjorlin, Nvidia Vice President, during Foxconn’s tech day.

Traditionally known as Apple’s top iPhone assembler, Foxconn is expanding into AI data centers and electric vehicles (EVs). The company is now Nvidia’s main manufacturer of AI server racks, capable of housing chips, cables, and other equipment for AI workloads.

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu revealed that the company can now produce 1,000 AI racks per week, with plans to increase output next year. Foxconn plans to invest $2–3 billion annually in AI to meet the growing demand in cloud computing and AI infrastructure.

The tech day also showcased Foxconn’s Model A EV, designed by Japanese engineers, with plans for production in Japan to serve Japanese customers.

Foxconn’s investment positions the company as a major beneficiary of the AI data center boom, as cloud computing firms globally continue to expand AI infrastructure and research capacity. Nvidia confirmed its collaboration with Foxconn to integrate AI into factories and manufacturing lines, further strengthening Taiwan’s role in the AI and EV markets.

News.Az