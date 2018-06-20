Yandex metrika counter

France 24: Corruption has damaged Armenia's environment

  • World
  • Share
France 24: Corruption has damaged Armenia's environment

France 24 TV company presented a report under the title "How corruption has damaged Armenia's environment".

"It's now more than a month since anti-government demonstrations in Armenia forced the government of Serzh Sargsyan to resign. At the heart of the protest movement was anger over widespread corruption. Open-pit mining has left scars on the tiny country's beautiful landscape. Corruption allowed developers to flaunt environmental regulations and locals' rights," FRANCE 24's Gulliver Cragg reports.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      