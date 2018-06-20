France 24: Corruption has damaged Armenia's environment
- 20 Jun 2018 05:32
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 131858
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/france-24-corruption-has-damaged-armenias-environment Copied
France 24 TV company presented a report under the title "How corruption has damaged Armenia's environment".
"It's now more than a month since anti-government demonstrations in Armenia forced the government of Serzh Sargsyan to resign. At the heart of the protest movement was anger over widespread corruption. Open-pit mining has left scars on the tiny country's beautiful landscape. Corruption allowed developers to flaunt environmental regulations and locals' rights," FRANCE 24's Gulliver Cragg reports.
News.Az