France approves Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for all children aged 5-11

France's Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) health regulator approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for all children aged 5-11 on Monday.

The vaccine, which will be administered in a pediatric formulation when it becomes widely available, showed high efficacy among children, said Lise Alter, one of the doctors charged with the risk evaluation of new drugs

"The HAS suggests that all parents who want it can have their children aged 5 to 11 years vaccinated," she added.

Last week France started vaccinating 5-11-year-olds with medical conditions that require special protection and ramped up logistics to roll out vaccination of all children in the age group once the HAS approved the move.

French President Emmanuel Macron said last week that he was in favor of vaccinating children, but added that this needed to remain the decision of parents.

News.Az