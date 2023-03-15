France continues its brutal policy towards ethnic peoples and colonies - political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Unfortunately, France, which has an ancient history, keeps pursuing a brutal policy towards ethnic peoples and its former colonies, Zaur Mammadov, an Azerbaijani political scientist, told News.Az.

The political scientist noted that this policy of France is led by President Emmanuel Macron.

“Macron is interfering in the internal affairs of other countries so much that already African leaders have started to openly declare it. The issuance of a ruling by the Bastia City Court with reference to the French Constitution, the imposition of a ban on the use of the Corsican language in Corsica, and the alienation of the local population from their history, language and culture show that these steps are taken by Macron,” Mammadov said.

The political scientist recalled that in 2021, Macron’s political party and French authorities adopted a decision strengthening the use of the French language. “This decision was also applied to Corsica,” he said.

“The United Nations has repeatedly expressed its protest against the French government’s policy towards the issue of Corsica but it is not enough to take official action against this country,” Mammadov added.

News.Az