France cracks down on groups standing for Guadeloupe's independence: UPLG

Guadeloupe has been France's colony for 400 years, Jean-Jacob Bicep, a representative of the People's Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe (UPLG), said at an international conference on the topic "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" in Baku on Friday, News.Az reports.

"We want to be a fully sovereign nation. The population of Guadeloupe is a heroic nation that has been fighting France for years," Bicep noted.

He pointed out that France is cracking down on groups standing for Guadeloupe's independence, and their numbers aren't disclosed.

"The youth of Guadeloupe are being taught by teachers sent from France. In their books, they distort our language, history, and culture, teaching our youth the history and language of France. Then, they send this youth to work in places designated by France," he also said. "Our people are constantly fighting against injustice. Hundreds of people in my country are arrested by the French police, and many of them are killed with particular cruelty."

"Guadeloupe's natural resources have been appropriated by France for years. The social conditions of the citizens living in my country cannot be called good. We demand that those in power take the necessary measures. Leading nations are demonstrating their power by suppressing human rights in the Caribbean Basin. Peace must be restored in the Caribbean," Bicep added.

