France denounces Israeli strikes on Beirut and calls for adherence to ceasefire

France denounces Israeli strikes on Beirut and calls for adherence to ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, France condemned Israel's recent airstrikes on Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, and called on the Israeli government to pull back its forces from five locations in southern Lebanon.

Paris "strongly condemns" Israel's April 27 attacks on Beirut, French Foreign Ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine said at a weekly press briefing, emphasizing that all parties must strictly adhere to the cease-fire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"France, therefore, calls on Israel to exercise restraint and to withdraw as soon as possible from the five positions it still occupies on Lebanese territory," he said.

Regarding Iran's nuclear program, Lemoine emphasized that diplomacy must remain the top priority in resolving issues with Tehran. However, he warned that if an agreement with Iran threatened European security, France would not hesitate to reimpose all sanctions that had been lifted a decade ago.

Israel launched airstrikes targeting southern Beirut on April 27, escalating tensions despite the ongoing cease-fire agreement signed with Lebanon on Nov. 27, 2024.

The ceasefire is overseen by a monitoring committee that includes the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Lebanon, Israel, France, and the US.

Despite the agreement, Israeli forces have maintained a presence at five sites along the borders, including Hamamis Hill, Aziyyeh Hill, Uwayda Hill, Mount Balat, and Lebbuneh Hill, in violation of the withdrawal clause.

On April 17, Lebanese Information Minister Paul Markus said Israel had violated the ceasefire 2,740 times since it came into effect, with attacks killing 190 people and injuring 485 others.

News.Az