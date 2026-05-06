France deploys aircraft carrier group to Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

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France’s Charles de Gaulle (R91) aircraft carrier group is moving into the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, as France and Britain continue preparations for a potential mission aimed at helping to unblock the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

According to a statement from the French Armed Forces Ministry, the aircraft carrier group crossed the Suez Canal on Wednesday and is now heading toward the southern part of the Red Sea.

The statement also noted that this French aircraft carrier strike group had been deployed to the eastern Mediterranean shortly after the United States and Israel launched air strikes on Iran on February 28.

The deployment is part of a mission that allows the carrier group to remain at sea for a period of four to five months.

News.Az