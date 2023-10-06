France does not recognize rights of ethnic minorities: Azerbaijani lawmaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is no coincidence that France keeps supporting Armenia more than Armenia, Nagif Hamzayev, a member of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, told News.Az.

The lawmaker noted that instead of supporting the Baku-Yerevan normalization process, France stands by Armenia under the influence of the Armenian lobby.

“In fact, France has nothing to do for Armenia, and this country just strives to maintain its presence and protect its interests in the South Caucasus. In the recent past, meetings between Azerbaijan and Armenia took place in various formats. After France participated in these meetings, we’ve witnessed the cooling of relations and Armenia’s provocations,” he said.

MP Hamzayev emphasized that France continues acting against the conclusion of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“France still refuses to accept Armenia’s recognition of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and regularly brings up the issue of a so-called “status”. Therefore, France, which opposed Türkiye’s participation in a planned meeting in Granada, stands against the soonest establishment of peace in the region,” he added.

As for a biased, anti-Azerbaijani resolution recently passed by the European Parliament, the lawmaker said this document was also authored by France.

“Due to the remarks voiced by France’s foreign minister regarding his country’s possible weaponization of Armenia during her latest visit to Yerevan, as well as Paris’ objection to Türkiye’s participation in the planned Granada meeting, the Azerbaijani side rightfully refused to participate in this meeting,” he said.

The lawmaker recalled that Türkiye earlier proposed a 2+2 format meeting, that is, a possible meeting with the participation of the regional countries would be more effective.

MP Hamzayev said he believes that it is impossible to achieve any possible result in a meeting attended by Macron.

“Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated its commitment to the peace agenda and declared its readiness to join the upcoming meetings in the Brussels format,” added.

He noted that if Armenia really wants to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, this country should not be influenced by France and other forces. “Armenia must decide its own fate. Armenia should realize that its future development depends on its relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.”

The Azerbaijani lawmaker said France has not yet joined the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities.

“France prohibits the use of other languages as an official one on its soil. France is a country that does not recognize the rights of ethnic minorities,” he said.

“If France is a supporter of justice, why this country had kept mum on the atrocities and crimes committed against Azerbaijanis over the past 30 years? Why is France not interested in the fate of 350,000 Western Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from the territory of present-day Armenia? Why does France keep turning a blind eye to the Khojaly genocide and Aghdaban massacre? However, today France continues to demonstrate a pro-Armenian stance rather than an Armenian. The European Parliament, Macron and other forces regularly express support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, but when it comes to Azerbaijan, they adopt biased resolutions and statements. Due to all this, France has no place in the South Caucasus, and Azerbaijan will not allow France to join the Baku-Yerevan normalization,” the lawmaker concluded.

News.Az