France does not take step in accordance with int'l principles - political scientist

Unfortunately, France does not take steps in accordance with principles that declares in foreign policy. Continuation of France's colonialism over Mayotte Island is one of these steps, political scientist Matin Mammadli told News.az.

Mr. Mammadli emphasized that though France talks of international rights, human rights, and freedoms, the principles of the inviolability of the border, if to look at the history of France today, it is possible to see how France is far away from these principles.

“Although the UN General Assembly recognized Comoros Islands’ authority over Mayotte, France ignore the United Nations' decisions and continues colonialism over the island,” he said.

