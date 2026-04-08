France eyes 36B euro defense budget boost

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France plans to increase its defense budget by 36 billion euros ($39 billion) by 2030, according to a proposal unveiled Wednesday by the Defense Ministry.

“Our armed forces are capable of facing a major engagement at an uncertain time horizon,” said Catherine Vautrin, noting that the update is designed to strengthen operational readiness and national sovereignty, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The multi-year defense program (LPM 2024-2030) projects a budget rise to 57.1 billion euros ($62 billion) in 2026, reaching 76.3 billion euros ($83 billion) by 2030.

The plan emphasizes investments in equipment, munitions, drones, operational reserves, and enhanced capabilities across land, sea, air, space, and cyber domains. It also maintains both nuclear deterrence and conventional forces.

The operational reserve is expected to grow to 50,000 personnel by 2030, supplementing 275,000 active service members.

Vautrin added that the program prepares forces for extreme operational environments and ensures continued industrial and technological sovereignty for France.

News.Az