France eyes new immigration law amid political tensions

The French government has announced plans to present a new draft immigration law to parliament, as revealed by government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon.

The move comes after the country’s previous immigration law, passed in 2023, faced backlash and had its toughest measures overturned by the Constitutional Council, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The proposed legislation aims to address concerns about public safety and illegal migration. Bregeon noted that the new law would seek to extend the detention period for foreigners deemed a threat to public order, with one option increasing the maximum detention from 90 to 210 days.She said that “there should be no taboo” in protecting French citizens, indicating that other proposals may also be included.The draft law is expected to be presented in early 2025. However, the path to parliamentary approval could be challenging, as Prime Minister Michel Barnier 's government lacks a majority. The recently appointed Interior Minister, Bruno Retailleau, has expressed support for tougher immigration controls.Opposition to the new proposals is already mounting. Olivier Faure, leader of the Socialist Party, criticized the initiative as pandering to the far right. On the other hand, Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Rally (RN), has warned that the absence of stricter immigration laws could push her party to support a no-confidence vote against the government.

