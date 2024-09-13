VIDEO: Michel Barnier’s immigration policy: A risk for vulnerable communities

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a recent video , journalist Kerim Sultanov critically analyzes Michel Barnier's plans as the newly appointed French Prime Minister. Sultanov questions Barnier's decision to revive the Ministry of Immigration, which previously existed from 2007 to 2010, suggesting it may be a political move aimed at appeasing far-right voters rather than addressing the complexities of immigration.

Sultanov also highlights Barnier's consultations with political forces in France but notes that no concrete solutions have been proposed to tackle the root causes of illegal migration.While Barnier promotes his goal to manage immigration "strictly and humanely," Sultanov raises concerns that these policies may disproportionately affect vulnerable communities, particularly Muslims, and could lead to further division in an already polarized society.

News.Az