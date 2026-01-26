France has donated drones with a range of up to 500 kilometers to Ukraine
Several French Rodeur strike drones with range up to 500 km delivered to Ukraine Rodeur 330 strike drone. Photo: EOS Technologie
The French company EOS Technologie has sent Ukraine several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) capable of striking targets at a range of up to 500 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing Agence France-Presse (AFP).
According to the information, the Rodeur model UAV can carry a payload of up to 4 kg and stay in flight for up to 5 hours at a speed of about 100 km/h.
The launch is carried out using a catapult, and assembly of the apparatus by two operators takes about three minutes.
This model can perform reconnaissance missions or be used as a kamikaze drone.