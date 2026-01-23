Ukraine launches Mission Control system for combat drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has introduced a new digital drone management platform called Mission Control, designed to automate battlefield operations and provide real-time data to military commanders, officials announced on January 23.

The system has been integrated into Ukraine’s DELTA combat ecosystem and is intended to replace manual paperwork and fragmented reporting with instant digital tracking of drone missions. According to Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, the goal is to modernize battlefield coordination, reduce bureaucracy, and improve decision-making speed at the front, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Under the new platform, drone units will automatically log flight details in a digital format, including aircraft type, launch coordinates, mission objectives, and task outcomes. This data is transmitted directly to command structures, giving leadership a live operational picture without relying on handwritten reports or delayed communications.

Fedorov said the system builds on Ukraine’s existing ePoints tracking tools, which monitor drone activity and crew contributions. However, Mission Control expands these capabilities by creating a unified digital record of battlefield drone operations.

“Modern warfare is technological,” Fedorov stated. “We are eliminating the paper-based army. For the first time, commanders receive a complete real-time view of mission execution without manual reporting or unnecessary bureaucracy.”

The Defense Minister added that instant access to verified battlefield data allows faster operational decisions, improves coordination between units, and ensures more efficient deployment of drone resources in combat zones.

Following the drone system rollout, Ukraine plans to extend similar digital tracking tools to artillery units. The Defense Ministry intends to introduce monthly performance ratings, mission statistics, and corps-wide operational analytics based entirely on automatically collected data.

According to Fedorov, this approach moves Ukraine’s armed forces toward what he described as “the mathematics of war,” where command decisions are driven by precise figures rather than assumptions or incomplete reports.

“We are transitioning from chaotic and fragmented data to controlled, technological warfare where decisions are made based on accurate information,” he said. “This is the new logic of modern defense — systematic, technological, and effective, while preserving the lives of our soldiers.”

Officials confirmed that Mission Control has been in development for nearly two years. The drone platform is now entering active deployment, with artillery integration planned as the next stage.

Separately, Ukraine is also finalizing development of a domestically produced reconnaissance drone comparable to the widely used DJI Mavic. The project aims to reduce reliance on foreign drone supplies and deliver surveillance aircraft designed to withstand electronic warfare interference. The domestic drone is currently in final testing and moving toward scaled production.

