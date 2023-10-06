France is only country not to join Framework Convention for Protection of National Minorities: Azerbaijani MP

The anti-Azerbaijani and anti-Turkish remarks voiced by French President Emmanuel Macron following the Granada meeting are unacceptable and do not reflect the reality, Azerbaijani MP Javid Osmanov told News.Az.

“We have once witnessed Macron’s statements full of slander and lies which contradict the post of president. This is not the first time such a step has been taken by France,” the lawmaker said.

MP Osmanov also criticized France for pursuing an obvious pro-Armenian policy and openly supporting Armenia.

“France had always tried to freeze the former Karabakh conflict and make Azerbaijan accept the occupation of its territories by Armenia. However, France failed. After the local anti-terror measures carried out in Garabagh on September 19-20, Azerbaijan fully restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The statements of France, which has completely lost its reputation on a global scale, are regrettable,” he added.

The lawmaker emphasized that France is the only country that has not joined the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities.

“Throughout its history, France has always pursued a colonial and ethnic cleansing policy. Moreover, in recent years, Islamophobia and Turkophobia tendencies have been on the rise in France. National minorities living in France have always been subjected to unprecedented persecution and brutality,” he said.

According to the Azerbaijani MP, with its statements, France again shows its intention to hinder peace in the South Caucasus.

“France has recently started to supply arms to Armenia. France’s weaponization of Armenia, which had pursued a policy of occupation and genocide for many years, is nothing but an attempt to trigger a new conflict,” he added.

