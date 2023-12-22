France keeps pursuing neocolonial policy: Azerbaijani MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

France continues to pursue neocolonial policy, Azerbaijani MP Tural Ganjali said on Friday.

He made the remarks during an international event themed “Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy, Challenges and Progress”, which was held in Baku, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani lawmaker emphasized that the implications of neocolonialism constitute a severe danger to international relations and international law. “France, as a former colonial state, exploits and engages in unlawful trade of indigenous peoples' resources using neocolonialist techniques,” he added.

According to him, Azerbaijan has experience fighting colonialism that it would want to impart - a common history and experience with those peoples who were also subjugated by foreign rule and suffered from colonialism's strategy.

News.Az